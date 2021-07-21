Update: Police identify woman who died in submerged vehicle

Kathleen Cannon Minogue. (Credit: Facebook)

UPDATE: Police have identified the woman who died June 29 in a submerged vehicle at Iron Pier Beach as Kathleen Minogue of Port Jefferson Station. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Ms. Minogue is survived by four children, who “were her utmost pride and joy,” according to a published obituary, which lists her by her maiden name, Kathleen Theresa Cannon.

Funeral services were held July 5 at M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station and a Mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church in Greenlawn on July 6. She was laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

Police did not disclose additional details as to how the vehicle ended up submerged.

The vehicle towed from the scene June 29. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

[Original story, June 29]: A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle crashed into the water at the boat ramp of Iron Pier Beach in Northville, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. to a 911 call of a vehicle submerged in Long Island Sound right at the beach. A patrol officer swam to the vehicle and found the woman inside who appeared to be deceased, police said.

A crime scene was established and Riverhead detectives responded along with the police dive team to investigate the circumstances that lead to the woman’s death, police said. The incident appears to be non-criminal, police said.

The identity of the victim was not yet released.

“There is no indication that she had a medical condition when this happened,” Police Chief David Hegermiller said.

The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, the chief said.

Police closed off the beach and Pier Avenue from the Sound Shore Road intersection to the water for most of the morning while the investigation was underway. The white SUV was pulled from the water and towed away shortly before 11:30 a.m. The area was reopened after the vehicle was towed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police. All calls will be kept confidential.