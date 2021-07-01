Riverhead to host meet and greet Tuesday with new school superintendent

Dr. Augustine Tornatore was formally appointed the new Riverhead superintendent at a special Board of Education meeting in April. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Members of the Riverhead community can meet the new school superintendent during an informal meet and greet scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, the district announced Thursday.

The meet and greet with superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore, who officially begins his new role Thursday, will be held in the high school cafeteria.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and residents are invited for light refreshments afterward, the district said. No registration is required to attend.

Mr. Tornatore was formally hired in April following the sudden resignation last year of Aurelia Henriquez. This past school year, Christine Tona has served as the interim superintendent while also maintaining her role as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Mr. Tornatore was previously superintendent in the Liberty Central School District in Sullivan County.

“I’m constantly amazed at everything I see regarding the district and all the hard work that everybody puts in and all the accomplishments that our students have made this year,” Mr. Tornatore said in April following his appointment.