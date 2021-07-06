Arson squad investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire overnight in Riverhead

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The Suffolk County Police Department’s Arson Squad is investigating a vehicle fire overnight on Lewis Street in Riverhead.

Police were notified at 4:21 a.m. Tuesday of the vehicle fire at the Riverhead Town Park and playground on Lewis Street. The first officers at the scene found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Police said that due to the suspicious nature of the fire, Riverhead detectives responded to investigate as well as the arson squad. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call 631-727-4500, ext. 289. All calls will be kept confidential.