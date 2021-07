The 10U baseball team won the District 36 championship Saturday morning at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Riverhead Little League 10U baseball team won the District 36 championship Saturday morning.

The all-star team defeated East Hampton, 17-7, in a mercy-rule shortened four-inning game at Stotzky Park in Riverhead.

See more photos from the game below:

(Photos by Bill Landon)