Photos: Riverhead’s 12U all-star team advances to District 36 championship

Riverhead players celebrate a run in Saturday’s win against the North Shore Little League American League team. (Credit: Bill Landon)

It was a busy day of baseball at Stotzky Park Saturday.

Following the Riverhead Little League 10U all-star team’s victory in the District 36 Championship game Saturday morning, it was the 12U all-star team’s time to shine.

The 12U team defeated the North Shore Little League American League team in the semifinals of the District 36 tournament. The Riverhead all-star team won 9-6 to advance to the championship game Monday at 5:30 p.m. Riverhead took a three-run lead in the sixth inning and hung on for the victory.

See more photos from Saturday’s win:

(Photos by Bill Landon)