Photos: Alive on 25 returns to downtown Riverhead

People filled the downtown streets Thursday night for the return of Alive on 25. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The first Alive on 25 of the summer kicked off Thursday in downtown Riverhead after the first event had been postponed due to poor weather.

With the entire series canceled last year due to the pandemic, it was the first Alive on 25 since late 2019. The family-friendly event featured classic cars, street vendors, music, food trucks, kids activities and more.

Capping the night was a Fourth of July fireworks show that had originally been scheduled for July 1.

Alive on 25 will return for three more dates, starting July 29. The final two dates are Aug. 12 and 19.

See more photos below:

(Photos by Bill Landon)