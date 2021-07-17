Blotters: Driver in stolen car attempts to flee police

Southampton Town police arrested Marcelo Velezvelin, 38, of Hampton Bays in Riverside Sunday for driving a vehicle with stolen plates and fleeing a police officer.

According to a police report, Mr. Velezvelin was observed speeding and driving through a stop sign at Ludlam Avenue and Flanders Road. He then drove through a red light at the Flanders Road intersection, recklessly passing several vehicles. He failed to pull over after police began pursuit, continuing to drive recklessly and ignore stoplights.

Mr. Velezvelin was arrested after pulling into a Riverhead driveway. Police say the rear license plate had been reported stolen and the vehicle was not registered or insured. It was impounded and towed to police headquarters.

Mr. Velezvelin was charged with multiple counts of speeding and passing red lights, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving, a violation for improper plates, driving an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree unlawful flight from a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Leida Leonvazquez, 36, of Hampton Bays was arrested for driving while intoxicated last Tuesday after crashing into a pole in Flanders.

The police report noted that her breath smelled strongly of alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot and glassy and she fell to the ground upon stepping out of the vehicle. She refused standard field sobriety tests but did submit to a preliminary breath test.

Ms. Leonvazquez was transported to police headquarters for processing. She’s charged with aggravated DWI — with two previous convictions within 10 years — moving from a lane unsafely and driving without a license.

• Police arrested Gustavo Garciagutierrez, 33, of East Hampton for DWI after stopping him at a designated checkpoint in Flanders July 4. Mr. Garciagutierrez was charged with his first DWI offense and for driving without a license.

• A 20-year-old Bridgehampton man was arrested July 4 in Flanders for driving with a suspended license, according to a police report.

After Richard Domingo was stopped for failing to maintain his lane of travel, a DMV check found his license had been suspended for failure to pay a fine in September 2019.

Mr. Domingo was released pending a future court appearance. He’s charged with driving without a license, moving from a lane unsafely and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police stopped Carlos Floresortiz, 19, of Riverside in Flanders July 3 for driving without plate lamps. He could not show identification and gave police a false name.

According to a report, the officer recognized Mr. Floresortiz from a previous arrest and warned him of the consequences,, but Mr. Floresortiz gave the same name again.

He was charged with false personation, driving without a license and an equipment violation.

• Police arrested Mitzi Menzel, 49, of Hampton Bays at a roadside sobriety checkpoint in Flanders July 3.Mr. Menzel was charged with his first DWI offense.

• A man stole four pocketbooks from the Coach store at Tanger Outlets Friday night and fled on foot through the parking lot, according to Riverhead Town police. The value of the stolen items is $1,652, according to police.

• Chaki Ligon of Riverhead, 38, was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest last Thursday at police headquarters.

Additional information was not available.

• A paddleboard was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Park Road in Baiting Hollow Monday afternoon. The estimated value of the paddle board was $250, according to police.

• A woman told police last Tuesday afternoon that someone had broken the passenger side window of her unoccupied 2005 Volkswagen Passat and stolen her wallet at the Roanoke Landing Beach in Riverhead.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.