Rally planned Sunday in support of roadside signs on Flanders Road

The sign on Flanders road, pictured when it was first placed in 2014. (file photo)

Since July of 2014, Susan Tocci of Flanders has had a double-sided sign on her front lawn, facing Flanders Road. One side urges people to not text and drive and the other side warns of driving while impaired.

The picture on one sign is of Ms. Tocci’s sister, Barbara, who was killed on Jan. 16, 2014 when a PSEG truck crossed over two lanes of traffic on Flanders Road and hit her car head on. The driver of the truck was accused by police of texting and driving and charged with criminally negligent homicide, although that charge was later dismissed.

The picture on the other side is of her sister’s granddaughter Kadence, whose mother died in a 2015 crash in California that involved an allegedly drugged driver.

Kadence, now 8, lives with Ms. Tocci.

Recently, those signs have been under attack from a local civic association, and Ms. Tocci last month was issued a summons by Southampton Town and ordered to take the signs down. She has a court appearance scheduled in August, she said.

Susan said Kadence cried when code enforcement officers said the sign has to come down.

The Bay View Pines Civic and Taxpayers Association has written many letters of complaint about the signs, and other issues in Flanders, over the past year.

“Are we to live with this obnoxious sign forever?” wrote Lorraine Paceleo, the vice president of the Bay View Pines Civic and Taxpayers Association, in a June 14 letter to Ryan Murphy, Southampton Town’s code compliance and emergency management administrator.

Many of the other structures mentioned by the civic group were dilapidated structures, such as the Brewster House and the former 7z’s health club, which is across the street from Ms. Tocci’s house.

“I do believe there is a problem nationwide with informal memorials set up along highways etc., with flowers, plants, blinking lights, crosses, even blinking lights,” Ms. Paceleo, an attorney, wrote to Mr. Murphy on June 11. “This is what a cemetery is for. These are very disturbing and distracting to drivers and should be taken town.”

Ms. Tocci, who said the sign is on her property, obtained the letters via a Freedom of Information Act request.

She said Friday that a Facebook/Change.org petition has been started by people in support of keeping the signs, and that it has generated more than 1,000 signatures in two days.

“Help save lives!” Ms. Tocci wrote on Facebook. “These numbers speak volumes and just goes to show what our community really wants!

Ms. Tocci and her supporters have planned a rally Sunday in support of the signs. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the signs on Flanders Road.