Cops: Pedestrian fatally struck at Riverside traffic circle

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at the Riverside traffic circle Thursday night, according to Southampton Town police.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries and then died at the hospital, police said. Police have not released the victim’s name pending notification of family.

The driver remained at the scene and police said there are no criminal charges at this time. Detectives are investigating the accident.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. and Southampton police and New York State Troopers both responded.

Additional information was not available.