Alive on 25 canceled due to inclement weather

The first Alive on 25 of the season was held July 15. (Credit: Bill Landon)

For the second time this summer, Alive on 25 in downtown Riverhead has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced the cancellation during Thursday morning’s work session.

There are still two more dates scheduled: Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday evening, warning of showers and thunderstorms late in the day into evening that “may produce wind gusts approaching severe limits.”

The first Alive on 25 of the season July 1 was postponed with the Fourth of July fireworks show moved to July 15. The Aug. 19 date was the original rain date, so there will now be three events instead of four.

Thursday’s event was supposed to be the start of a new Family Zone and outdoor movie night at Grangebel Park to coincide with the latest installment of the art display Reflextions.

