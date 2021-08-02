Proposed town law aims to ban ‘puppy mills,’ Highway chief says audit was politically motivated

A Boston Terrier that was raised in a puppy mill and was waiting to find a full-time home in 2017. (Credit: Gallant’s Photography/Flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposed law aims to prevent ‘puppy mills’ in Riverhead Town

Riverhead highway chief says audit was politically motivated

Calverton powerlifter has collection of records, medals from two competitions

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold purchases development rights to nearly 107 acres

With nearly 14 million followers, Mattituck grad and dad reach TikTok stardom

Healthcare heroes win free tent, ceremony at Brecknock Hall in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Verona Peñalba, Greenport

One Minute on the North Fork: Get lost at Peconic River Herb Farm

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.