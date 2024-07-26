Daily Update: Abandoned bullmastiff Roxi embraces furever home in Aquebogue
Here are the headlines for July 26, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Abandoned bullmastiff Roxi embraces furever home in Aquebogue
First quail released in Suffolk County to combat ticks
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport to mark 180 years since first LIRR train
World’s Longest Sunfish Race tests skill
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
3rd suspect arrested in Silver Beach burglary case
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of July 26
SOUTHFORKER
It’s easy being green: the Lettuce Lady opens shop on Shelter Island
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
