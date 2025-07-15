Flood advisory extended for Riverhead Town

File photo.

With heavy rain continuing in the forecast for the Riverhead area, the National Weather Service extended a flood advisory until 2:30 p.m. today.

Town officials issued a weather and travel advisory at noon alerting residents of between 0.5 and 1 inches of additional rain, which may cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The same rainfall amount has already fallen town-wide, the advisory read.

Although a flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to promote it to a flood warning, the National Weather Service urges people to stay aware, as the event may cause a significant inconvenience or dangerous situations if caution is not exercised.

For notifications or information on any closures, visit weather.gov/okx.