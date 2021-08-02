Riverhead Raceway: Delaney goes from wedding to victory lane

Less than 24 hours removed from celebrating a family wedding, Vinny Delaney of East Islip kept the party going Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway. Delaney took first place in his third race in five starts since June 20, a non-stop, 25-lap Crate Modified event.

Michael Berner of Patchogue was second and Mike Albasini of Flushing came in third.

The Blunderbusts ran their second race of the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series, a 30-lap affair, with Max Handley of Medford prevailing for his third win of the season and fifth of his career. Eddie Diaz of Centereach was second, with Brandon Hubbard of Mastic third.

Legend Race Car 20-lap feature winner Joey Braun of Manorville reached victory lane for the second time in three races. Anthony Marsh of Riverhead, who started eighth on the grid, was second. Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches made a late-race charge for third.

The Vintage All Stars made their second appearance of 2021. Don Howe of Water Mill, as he did 28 times in his Wall of Fame NASCAR Modified career, took the win. The 15-lap race was a thriller with newcomer Jason Agugliaro of Islip leading until the final turn of the final lap where he was passed by Howe, a five-time track champion.

For the third time this year, Brian Brown of Riverhead scored a Street Stock victory, the final 30-lap installment of the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series. However, Brown had to share the spotlight with defending track champion Dave Antos of Lindenhurst, who set a track qualifying record (14.135 seconds) and came away as the Triple Crown Series champion by finishing second to Brown in the feature. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place took third in the race.

Tony Collinsworth of Calverton earned his first career Mini Stock win in a 20-lap affair. Ryan Warren of Ridge was second and third went to Paul Wojcik of Patchogue.

Armed with a fourth-place starting berth for a 40-lap Truck Enduro was enough to propel veteran driver Woot Lawrence of Southampton to his first win of the season. Phil LaManna of Smithtown was the runner-up. Championship leader Mariah Lawrence of Southampton, Woot Lawrence’s younger sister, was third.