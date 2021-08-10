Gov. Cuomo announces resignation amidst allegations of sexual misconduct; effective in 14 days

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides a COVID-19 update last Monday. (Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

In a stunning turn of events Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will “step aside” and resign his office in two weeks following allegations of sexual misconduct, saying his instincts to fight an impeachment effort by state lawmakers are not in the best interest of the public.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you,” the governor said in concluding his remarks. “It has been the honor of my lifetime.”

The announcement followed a 30-minute media briefing from his attorney disputing the claims of his accusers, questioning the veracity of an Attorney General’s investigation into those allegations and accusing the media of failing to pursue his side of the story.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, July 28.(Credit; Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who Mr. Cuomo called “smart and competent,” will serve as the next governor.

