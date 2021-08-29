Hallockville Museum Farm hosts 40th Country Fair: Photos

There were plenty of animals for guests to see at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Country Fair. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Long Island’s agricultural heritage took centerstage Saturday on the first day of Hallockville Museum Farm’s 40th Country Fair.

The “authentic North Fork cultural experience” takes place on the 28-acre preserved farm in Riverhead and features something for everyone.

The fair, which continues Sunday, features historic homestead tours and exhibits and plenty of activities for kids, such as pony rides, a petting zoo, games and crafts and more. There’s also folk art demonstrations, vendors selling handcrafted items, music performances and a bake sale.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 5 p.m. Adult and teen tickets are $10. Children 5-12 are $5 and children under 5 are free. A family pack costing $25 admits two adults and two children. Hallockville Museum Farm is located at 6038 Sound Avenue in Riverhead.

See photos from Saturday’s event below:

Photos by Bill Landon