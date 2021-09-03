Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault after dispute inside store

A verbal dispute between two men inside an East Main Street store turned physical and one man suffered a laceration to his hand, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded at about 7:40 p.m. to Village Grocery and found the injured victim. The suspect had already left the location when officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. A short time later, police were notified that the suspect had returned to the location. A description of the suspect was broadcast to the area patrol units and Duntress Thomas, 27, was located a short distance away and arrested.

Mr. Thomas allegedly became combative at police headquarters and punched a wall, causing damage.

He’s facing a felony second-degree assault charge and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He also had an active warrant out of Suffolk County police jurisdiction.

He is being held pending a morning arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.