Cops: Man found dead in parking lot, no foul play suspected

A 46-year-old man was found dead near a dumpster in a downtown parking lot Wednesday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The identity of the man, who police said is homeless, is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. A preliminary investigation revealed the man did not appear to be the victim of violence or foul play.

Police received a 911 call for an unconscious male at 6:19 p.m. in the municipal parking lot located north of West Main Street between Griffing Avenue and Roanoke Avenue.

Officers who responded requested detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to respond. Anyone with information is urged to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.