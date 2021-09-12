Annual 9/11 ceremony at Reeves Park takes on added meaning for 20th anniversary

The annual 9/11 ceremony in Reeves Park was held Saturday evening. (Credit: Bill Landon)

As the nation commemorates the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Sound Park Heights Civic Association held its annual ceremony in remembrance of two of its neighbors — FDNY firefighters Thomas Kelly and Jonathan Ielpi — who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

While last year’s ceremony was scaled back due to the pandemic, this year’s event featured a parade of local fire departments, Boy Scouts, bagpipes, local officials and family members of the two heroes from the Reeves Park community.

The ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial Park, located on Sound Avenue and Park Road, which is also known as Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive. Read more about the firefighters here.

Earlier in the day, the Flanders Fire Department and Riverhead Town held their own ceremonies.

See more photos from Reeves Park:

Photos by Bill Landon