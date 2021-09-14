Cops: Riverhead man arrested for attempted robbery at drug store

A Riverhead man brandishing a box cutter attempted a robbery at a downtown drug store Tuesday morning and was quickly apprehended, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a panic alarm and a 911 call from Barth’s Drug Store at 32 E. Main St. at 10:28 a.m. Officers were notified a man wearing a mask entered the drug store and demanded prescription drugs. He had a box cutter and another sharp object, police said.

Vito Piazza, 31, was still inside when the officers arrived and he attempted to flee on foot without any proceeds. He was stopped after a short foot pursuit and placed into custody.

Police charged Mr. Piazza with first-degree attempted robbery, a felony. He was held for arraignment.