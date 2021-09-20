Cops: Students ‘shaken up’ after packed school bus rear-ended on Flanders Road

A school bus was rear-ended on Flanders Road Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A box truck rear-ended a packed school bus on Flanders Road in Riverside Monday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries, according to Southampton Town police.

A Suffolk police medevac was called for the box truck driver, who sustained serious injuries. Police identified the driver as Juan I. Gillen Jimenez, 42. He is in stable condition, police said.

The bus was transporting students from the Riverhead Charter School and was just beginning to drop off students following the school day. The bus was from the Riverhead Central School District, which is responsible for transportation for charter school students in its district.

The bus driver and six children were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

“Most of the students are okay,” the charter school posted on its Facebook page. “No life-threatening injuries but some students were shaken up.”

About 39 students were on the bus, police said. The charter school alerted parents to meet at Phillips Avenue School.

Police said the box truck was impounded to Southampton Town Police Department headquarters for a safety check.

The crash shut down a large portion of Flanders Road between Route 105 and Old Quogue Road and drew a large response from fire departments to assist. Police said ambulances from Westhampton Beach, Flanders Northampton, Southampton and Mattituck responded along with the Flanders and Riverhead fire departments.