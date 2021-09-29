Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old

Angelica Ortiz-Cano.

Riverhead Town police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who left her residence during overnight hours on Sept. 26.

Police said Angelica Ortiz-Cano left the Lewis Street home on her own with an unknown destination. No foul play is suspected.

She is known to frequent the Flanders area. She is Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-2 with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes, brown straight hair and was least seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.