Man arrested after standoff with police identified

Following an hours-long standoff with police in Riverhead, a 23-year-old Ridge man was arrested Thursday.

According to Southampton Town police, Devan Thomas was wanted for allegedly firing a gunshot during a dispute at the home of a Flanders woman on Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Southampton patrol units and detectives were unable to locate Mr. Thomas Wednesday, but learned the next day that he was at a residence in Riverhead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Riverhead police, New York State Police and Suffolk County Emergency Services responded to the home to assist with taking him into custody, Southampton police officials said in a news release. Riverhead Local reported that the home was located on Grove Street, which is located off Doctors Path.

After several hours of negotiating, Mr. Thomas was taken into custody around 5:16 p.m., according to officials. He is facing charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use and possession of a firearm, police said.