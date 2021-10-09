Blotters: Driver spotted slumped over steering wheel at light, arrested for DWI

Southampton police arrested Miguel Gonzalez Flores, 23, for driving while intoxicated in Riverside on Sunday.

Responding officers observed the Hampton Bays resident slumped over his wheel after hitting another vehicle from behind at a red light, according to an incident report. Mr. Gonzalez Flores performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was brought back to Southampton police headquarters for processing.

He’s charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, driving without a license, his first DWI and an equipment violation.

• Police arrested Jack Henry, 21, of Westhampton for DWI in Flanders on Sunday.

A state environmental conservation police officer initiated a traffic stop after noticing Mr. Henry not staying in his lane and following other vehicles too closely. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, said his head hurt and requested medical attention.

A Flanders ambulance transported Mr. Henry to Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was arrested and released with a future court date.

• Hector Garzon, 53, of Flanders was arrested in Tuckahoe last Monday for driving without a license.

An officer initially pulled Mr. Garzon over for insufficient headlights. A DMV check showed his New York driving privileges had been suspended in August for failing to pay child support.

Mr. Garzon was charged with an equipment violation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released in the field on uniform traffic tickets.

• Police arrested Donna Barrett, 69, of Riverside for driving with a suspended registration in Tuckahoe on Friday.

Ms. Barrett, whose registration was suspended last month for an insurance lapse, was released on uniform traffic tickets. She’s been charged with a motor vehicle violation.

• Angel Ayt, 37, of Flanders was arrested last Wednesday for open consumption of alcohol in a Flanders parking lot.

• A woman stole assorted woman’s clothes from Old Navy at Tanger Outlets Saturday night, according to police. The estimated value of the stolen items is $143.96, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Five men stole unspecified items from El Chapincito Deli on East Main Street Monday afternoon, according to police. The suspects then fled on foot. Police said this has been an ongoing problem for the store. Police were unable to get a description of the suspects.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.