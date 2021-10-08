Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Surveillance image of a white and black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that police say struck a person and kept driving in Riverhead Thursday. (Courtesy of the Suffolk County Police Department)

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of an accident that seriously injured a pedestrian in Riverside Thursday.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver, who was driving a white pickup truck.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and injured while crossing the roadway in front of #269 Riverleigh Avenue at approximately 7:09 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was described as a two-tone, white and black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver of the vehicle continued south on Riverleigh Avenue (CR-104) without stopping or reporting the incident, officials said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone

with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app or online at P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.