Police seek public’s help identifying person, vehicle involved in Aquebogue arson

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a driver and vehicle involved in an arson that occurred in Riverhead last month.

A white SUV was involved in an arson that occurred in the parking lot at the Lighthouse Marina, located in Aquebogue, at 9 p.m. September 12, police said.

The operator of the vehicle detonated an incendiary device that shattered the back window of the vehicle, and the operator may have received injuries to his hands and face.

If anyone has any information about someone with a white SUV that needed a rear window replaced or received suspicious injuries to his hands or face is asked to call crime stoppers.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.