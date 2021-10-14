Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 14, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 28 – Sept. 4, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Smith, J & D & D to Hunter, John, 105 Jacobs Pl (600-113-3-4.1), (R), $1,200,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Rutigliano, D & M to Johnson, Mitchell, 217 Landing Ln (600-39-5-5.2), (R), $950,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Fallingwater Capital to Calverton Fields LLC, 100 David Ct (600-135.10-1-7), (V), $2,020,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Gancarz Family Trust to Kalargiros, Ioannis, 18365 CR 48 (1000-95-4-16.1), (V), $500,000

• Smith IV & Berliner, S, to Keeney III, Charles, 1555 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-11-4), (R), $1,227,000

• Johnson, T & J to Sullivan, Christopher, 24380 Route 25 (1000-109-3-2.41), (R), $860,000

• Samaan, S & J Trust to Porto, Steven, 4875 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-9-10), (R), $3,500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Johnston, T & S to Eames, Aija, 125 Oak Ave (900-145-1-40), (R), $280,000

• McLean, J, to Thomas, Kevin, 910 Flanders Rd (900-146-1-3), (V), $235,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Zappala, C, by Admr to Wynja, Nickolas, 775 Shore Rd (1000-47-2-20), (R), $405,000

• Villareal, D, to Hounsell, Joyce, 722/195 Brown St (1000-48-3-25.1), (R), $490,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Pulizzi, J & J to Rais, Razwan, 325 Pier Ave (600-2-1-9.2), (R), $950,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Milosh Realty Corp to 597 Grand Avenue LLC, 4563 Wickham Ave (1000-107-4-12), (V), $400,000

• Kelly, T & L to Solon, Charles, 4553 Wickham Ave (1000-107-4-13), (R), $2,400,000

• Zaneski Family Trust to Wilcenski, Daniel, 1125 Factory Ave (1000-122-2-20), (R), $250,000

• Woodhull/Bogden, L, to Pawlik, Daniel, 11365 Route 25 (1000-142-2-18), (R), $475,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Pontrelli, R, to Red’s Adventures LLC, 67, 73 & 77 Pier Ave (600-8-3-1.17), (V), $875,000

• Ruszkowski, D & M to Corella, Ronald, 71 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.40), (R), $860,000

• RMAC Trust to Turn North LLC, 1062 Northville Tpke (600-84-2-28), (R), $230,000

• Sciallo, M, to Connolly, Beverly, 1039 Middle Rd (600-101-3-5), (R), $600,000

• Howard Taunton Kulesa & to Zuleta Gonzalez, Jorge, 989 Harrison Ave (600-108-1-5), (R), $334,000

• Wagner, L, to Russo Jr, Daniel, 2 Blackberry Commons (600-109.1-1-2), (R), $330,000

• Good, S & D to Detoro, Donna, 23 Blackberry Commons (600-109.1-1-23), (R), $300,000

• Zadel, AD, to Groneman, Andrew, 15 Wesley Pl (600-110-2-20), (R), $355,000

• Kwasna, C, by Admr to Kwasna, Mark, 366 Fishel Ave (600-127-4-4), (R), $300,000

• Riverhead Enterprises to HREA 40 E Main St LLC, 40 E Main St & lot 061.002 (600-128-6-49.2), (C), $600,000

• Riverhead Enterprises to HREA 49 E Main St LLC, 49 E Main St (600-128-6-74), (C), $1,600,000

• Riverhead Enterprises to HREA 71, E Main St LLC, 71 E Main St (600-128-6-77), (C), $1,600,000

• Riverhead Enterprises to Town of Riverhead, 121 E Main St (600-129-1-13), (C), $950,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Mirando, G, & Soyars, C, to Lobell Trust, Davi, 4 Worthy Way (700-17-2-24), (R), $895,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Bowe, J, to Albert Trust, Margaret, 43 Lockitt Dr (600-89-2-17), (R), $610,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mulligan, J & S to Duncan, Geoffey, 1950 Yennecott Dr (1000-55-4-30.1), (R), $900,000

• Reiss, B, & Kemper-Reiss to Hume, David, 675 Birch Ave (1000-77-2-17), (R), $1,200,000

• Hufe, E, & Hufe, W, Trust to Garcia Villavicencio, Hugo, 390 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-23), (R), $314,150

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Phelps, S & S to Booth, Herbert, 123 South Rd (600-30-3-53), (R), $565,000

• Jacobs, E & M to Sweitzer, Robert, 20 2 1/2 St (600-33-4-23), (R), $402,500

• Kysmit Realty LLC to Richter, Michael, 22 Wildwood Rd (600-33-5-56), (R), $375,000

• Duke of Troy Enterprs to TBW Realty Holdings LLC, 42 Oliver St (600-49-1-5), (R), $530,000

• Arciero, P, to Jacobs, Elliot, 7 Jacobs Ln (600-54-1-6), (R), $425,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)