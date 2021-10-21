Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 21, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 5-11, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wittmeier Family LP & J ,to South Fork Construction LLC, 89 West Ln (600-66-2-24), (V), $219,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Weir, R & D, to Jackman, Robert, 23 Pleasant Ct (600-61-3-22), (R), $590,000

• Reiter, S, to Reiter, Christopher, 70 Timber Dr (600-97-1-37), (R), $319,200

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Arnold, E, to Senior, Jarett, 660 Schoolhouse Rd (1000-102-5-12), (R), $675,000

• Schaffer, M, Trust to Schaffer, Christopher, 710 Pine Tree Rd (1000-104-1-10), (R), $615,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• DePaola, S, to Cooper, Samuel, 2400 Bay Ave (1000-31-16-8), (R), $901,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Watts, N, to Kelly, Jennifer, 23 Evergreen Rd (900-119-2-4.4), (R), $435,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 1155 M. S. Green LLC to The Salt Boxx LLC, 1155 Main St (1000-34-1-9), (R), $540,000

• Baylis, R, Trust to Schnitzer, Howard, 835 Calebs Way, #K37 (1000-40.1-1-37), (R), $395,000

• Sariyiannis, D, to O’Keefe Jr, James, 3385 Manhanset Ave (1000-43-2-3), (R), $540,000

• Gaston Family LLC to 1875 Bayview Avenue Prprty, 1875 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-5), (R), $815,000

• Adler, K, to Carson, Margaret, 218 Fifth St (1001-7-3-4), (R), $825,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Ruland, W, & Trust to Little White House LLC, 16505 Route 25 (1000-115-2-2.3), (R), $800,000

• Agarabi, A, to Strong’s Marine Inlet LLC, 2739 Wickham Ave (1000-139-2-4), (R), $300,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Pizarro, E, & Deosthali to 925 First Street LLC, 925 First St (1000-117-8-16), (R), $1,695,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Solution East LLC to Maheshwari, Neil, 1055 N View Dr (1000-13-3-1), (R), $2,250,000

• Gentleman’s Ridge LLC to Cedars 1883 LLC, 825 Stephensons Rd (1000-17-1-11.5), (R), $4,170,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Hefner, G & B, to McDonnell, Robert, 445 Burtis Pl (1000-67-4-18), (R), $727,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dobies, A & K, to Chrisostomides, George, 105 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-5), (R), $410,000

• Zambriski, F & C, to Zaweski, Ethan, 370 Reeves Ave (600-63-1-7), (R), $515,000

• Rambo, R, to Pineda, Edgar, 35 Melene Ave (600-105-2-3), (R), $250,000

• Archangel Holding LLC to HREA 300 E Main St LLC, 300 E Main St (600-129-2-32), (C), $2,200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Pandion Acquisitions to Greenwald, Joshua, 1 Pandion Rd (700-16-1-5.2), (V), $3,250,000

• Cabinet Realty Corp to First SMPD LLC, 8 Fred’s Ln (700-18-2-61), (V), $515,000

• Shearer, A & P, to DeFouw, Christine, 11 E Brander Pkwy (700-22-1-150), (R), $2,450,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• AJAX 2018-F REO Corp to NoFo REO LLC, 49845 CR 48 (1000-51-6-3.10), (R), $350,000

• O’Brien, T, to Dooley, Kevin, 140 Booth Rd (1000-54-7-1.2), (V), $208,250

• 875 Grange Road LLC to Mayfield Acres LLC, 875 Grange Rd (1000-75-4-22.8), (V), $385,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Marlow, R, Trust to Staker, Matthew, 147 North Side Rd (600-24-3-10), (R), $410,000

• Bunicci, J & M, to Nowaski, Stanley, 58 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-2), (R), $779,000

• Kluber, T & C, to Aceste, Rocco, 34 Gully Rd (600-54-3-5), (R), $505,000

• Hyte, P, by Executors to Trainor, James, 36 Acorn Ct (600-75.1-1-36), (R), $450,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)