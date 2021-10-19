Cops: Arrest made in arson incident

(Courtesy: Riverhead Town Police Department)

A Manorville man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious explosion in Aquebogue last month, police announced Tuesday.

Bryan Henry, 44, is charged with fourth-degree arson, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Following an “extensive investigation,” Riverhead police said a search warrant was executed at Mr. Henry’s home by Riverhead detectives, Suffolk County Police Arson Squad and Emergency Services Bomb Technicians and additional incendiary and bomb making materials were recovered.

Police were called to the Lighthouse Marina on Meetinghouse Creek Road in Aquebogue after a suspicious explosion was reported on Sept. 12. Officials determined that unknown person detonated an explosive device, which caused damage to the side of the building.

Officials believe Mr. Henry detonated the incendiary device that shattered the back window of his white SUV and may have received injuries to his hands and face.

According to police, their investigation has revealed that the explosion was not a terroristic act and that the marina was “most likely not the intended target,” although an investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Henry is being held at Riverhead Town police headquarters pending arraignment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. Calls will be kept confidential.