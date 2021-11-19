Cops: Riverhead woman fatally stabbed girlfriend, charged with manslaughter

The East Main Street house where the stabbing incident occurred. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A Riverhead woman fatally stabbed her girlfriend at their East Main Street home Thursday night, according to Suffolk County police.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Police said Karen Abigail Delacruz-Reyes killed her 20-year-old girlfriend, Marta Esmerelda Ramirez-Carbajal, during a domestic struggle.

Police responded to 1142A E. Main St. just before midnight for a call of a disturbance and the arriving officers found no one was home. There was evidence of a struggle, police said.

Officers then found the victim at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead a short time later. Ms. Ramirez-Carbajal was pronounced dead at the hospital. Ms. Delacruz-Reyes was also at the hospital and was arrested.

She is scheduled to be arraigned today at Riverhead Justice Court.