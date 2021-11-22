Tanger, other major Riverhead retailers closed on Thanksgiving this year ahead of Black Friday

Eager to get a jumpstart on Black Friday shopping after finishing off your turkey and pumpkin pie Thursday night? Well, best get some rest and set an early alarm instead.

While stores in recent years have pushed the boundaries of Black Friday into “Late Night Black Thursday,” the biggest stores in Riverhead will largely stay closed on the holiday and instead open early Friday morning.

Tanger Outlets in Riverhead has been open on Thanksgiving night in past years, but scaled back its schedule last year during the pandemic as did many other major retailers. The popular Black Friday destination that features top brands such as Bloomingdale’s Outlet Store, Saks Off Fifth and Under Armour will open at 6 a.m. Friday. Some stores will open later and Tanger recommends shoppers check specific stores to confirm opening hours.

The main parking lot to Tanger typically hits capacity during peak shopping hours on Black Friday and is closed off to traffic.

Tanger will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson for Tanger said Black Friday hours change on a year-to-year basis.

Additional big box stores on Route 58 will also stay closed on Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Target and Walmart will all open early Friday. The Riverhead Best Buy and Walmart are both scheduled to open at 5 a.m. while Target opens at 7 a.m.

Target’s CEO, Brian Cornell, said Monday that Target will remain closed going forward on the Thanksgiving holiday.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees, according to ABC News.

The Riverhead Home Depot and Lowes are also closed Thanksgiving and are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Friday. Additional stores such as T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods are also scheduled to open early Friday morning. Costco has always been closed on Thanksgiving.

Many stores have been advertising Black Friday sales well in advance of Nov. 26 with many deals available for online shoppers.