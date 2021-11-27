Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after breaking into Lowes

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man who allegedly broke into the Riverhead Lowes late Thursday night and stole assorted tools was arrested Friday at the Greenview Motel, according to Riverhead Town police.

Terry Smith, 58, was charged with third-degree burglary for the break-in after he allegedly used a large piece of steel to smash the front glass of the store to gain entry. The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police determined after reviewing surveillance video.

A manager of the store contact police after arriving at work just before 5 a.m. Friday and found the broken glass in two front doors. Officers responded to conduct a search of the interior of the store and found nothing appeared out of order.

Detectives responded and reviewed the footage, which showed Mr. Smith stealing the tools and leaving the store on foot. Police said an initial alarm activation had not been reported to police by the alarm company. Mr. Smith was located at the motel and arrested on Friday.

Police determined Mr. Smith was also responsible for an incident at the same location on Nov. 10. He’s facing one count of third-degree grand larceny for that incident as well.

He was held pending arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.