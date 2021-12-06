Police: Two arrested in Riverhead drug raid

A Riverhead man currently on parole was one of two people arrested by Riverhead Town police during a drug raid at an East Main Street apartment Sunday morning.

Investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End Drug Task Force, Riverhead Town Police Department and Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Unit descended on the apartment, located at 726 East Main Street, to execute a search warrant around 6:05 a.m., officials said in a news release.

Police said the search warrant was obtained in response to community complaints of foot traffic “consistent with illegal drug activity.”

The raid led to the arrest of Joseph Douglas, 40, who is currently on parole after he was released from prison while serving a sentence for a prior conviction of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police also arrested Brenda Henderson, 55, of Riverhead, who is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

The East End Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives, police officers and other law enforcement personnel from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk County Department of Probation, Suffolk County District Attorney Investigators and East End town departments.

Riverhead police said an investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with more information to contact police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.

All calls will be kept confidential.