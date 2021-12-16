Coram man arrested for attempted robbery in Walmart parking lot

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Coram man was arrested after he attempted to steal a laptop from a woman sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday evening, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a 911 call for a disturbance in the parking lot, located at 1890 Old Country Road, around 7:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene discovered that the man, later identified as 46-year-old Derrick Dixon of Corom, attempted to “forcibly steal” the computer from the woman, who was in her vehicle. Police arrested Mr. Dixon and charged him with third-degree attempted robbery, officials said.

Police said the Riverhead Town Detective Division responded to assist in the investigation and asks anyone who may have additional information to call police at 631-727-4500 ext. 12. Calls will remain confidential.