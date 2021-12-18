Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ planned for development at Mill Road, Route 58

The proposed Long Island Cauliflower Association site. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A Chick-fil-A restaurant could soon be coming to Riverhead.

The fast food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches is now included as part of Long Island Cauliflower Association’s proposed 42,000-square-foot retail project in Riverhead. The proposal also features a Dunkin’ Donuts, an additional restaurant with a tenant that has yet to be identified and a sit-down restaurant.

The proposal is located on a mostly vacant lot on the northwest corner of Route 58 and Mill Road. The plans originally called for three one-story retail buildings — all over 10,000 square feet — as well as a nearly 5,000-square-foot fast-food restaurant.

Founded in 1967, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. has 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, according to its website. The proposed Chick-fil-A in Riverhead would have 70-indoor seats and 20 outdoor seats, according to town planning aide Greg Bergman. The nearest Chick-fil-A restaurants are currently in Port Jefferson and Smithtown.

The Dunkin’ Donuts would 20 indoor seats, he said. There are already several Dunkin’ Donuts in Riverhead Town, including on West Main Street, Route 58 near the traffic circle and on Main Road in Jamesport.

Riverhead Planning Board member Ed Densieski suggested that a sound barrier and a possible sight barrier be built to shield the residents of the adjacent mobile home park to the north. He had made the same suggestion for the prior proposal a year ago. Mr. Densieski also suggested having artificial turf on a green area of the property.

“Something you don’t have to water,” he said at Thursday’s meeting where the proposal was discussed.

Planning Board chair Joann Waski agreed, saying there is a need to minimize water use.

Planning Board member George Nunnaro asked if the town had comments from the town water district as to whether it had the ability to service the site.

Mr. Densieski said the prior plan called for one restaurant, and this calls for four. Planners said the four buildings will each have their own connection to the town sewer district.

Doug Adams, a representative for the applicant, said: “I believe the parking area on the northern part of the property is a considerable amount lower than the property line to the north, so headlights would probably not be an issue.”

As for sound and other issues, he said they will review the town’s comments on the proposal.