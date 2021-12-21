Police: Calverton man charged after accidentally shooting himself

A 60-year-old Calverton man is facing a pair of weapons charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at his home overnight Tuesday, police said.

Police say Vincent Coakley of Fresh Pond Avenue was handling the revolver shortly after 2 a.m. when it was accidentally discharged.

An investigation revealed the gun was not registered since he was not eligible to own any firearm due to an earlier criminal conviction, according to a police press release.

Mr. Coakley is being treated for his leg injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening, at Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was placed under arrest.

He is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

A bedside arraignment was expected to take place at PBMC later Tuesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.