After original plan rejected, revised office complex proposed for Main Road in Aquebogue

A rendering of the proposed office complex on Main Road in Aquebogue.

A 15,000 square-foot professional office complex is being proposed for a 3.45 acre vacant parcel at 374 Main Road in Aquebogue.

So far, it looks like the Riverhead Town Board likes it.

The site is located in the Rural Corridor zone, which will require a special permit for professional office use, as well as site plan approval from the Town Board.

The proposal was first made in 2018 as a two-story building. The Town Board at the time rejected that plan.

The applicant, Farrell Building, then came back in August 2020 with a revised plan showing a single-story 15,000 square foot building that was situated closer to the Main Road, according to town planning aide Greg Bergman.

The 15,000 square feet would be divided into six office suites, which will be built closer to the road, according to Kyle Collins, representing the applicant.

“We are not requesting medical offices for the building,” he said, pointing out that there are medical offices across the street.

The proposal is bordered by Union Avenue on the west and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to the east. There are three single family homes on the northern border of the property, and a veterinary hospital across the street.

“I’m glad they’re not doing the two-story building,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent. “It sets a bad precedent.”

Councilman Tim Hubbard agreed.

“These are very tastefully done,” he said. “It’s a large building but they do a good job with it.”

“It sure is,” said Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The applicant also has submitted a traffic impact study dated March 2021. The traffic study recommends against installing a traffic signal at this location, as it “would impart delays to all intersection approaches that do not exist today, and these delays would be during both peak and off-peak time periods.”

Mr. Collins said parking will be in back of the building. “From the Main Road, you’re not going to see a big parking lot,” he said.

There also will be landscaped buffers along Union Avenue, as well, he said.

The board did not make a formal decision on the proposal.