Blotters: Two men arrested after stealing car

Two men were arrested in Riverside last Wednesday after being pulled over in a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before, according to Southampton Town police said.

The driver — Jeffrey Edsall, 50, of Patchogue — has three warrants out of Suffolk County First District Court. A police report notes that his drivers license had been revoked with 12 suspensions on four dates. The front passenger, 50-year-old Olimpio Colon of Flanders, was in possession of crack cocaine.

Both were transported to police headquarters for processing and later released on appearance tickets. Mr. Edsall has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and several uniform traffic tickets. Mr. Colon has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man last Thursday for driving with a suspended license.

Rocael Alvaradoxuya, 32, was originally stopped in Hampton Bays for driving without headlights on, according to an incident report. Police have charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation and traffic violations. His vehicle was impounded.

• Teresco Perez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Tuesday night on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead.

• Robert Brady, age and address unvailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest last Thursday on Hidden Path Pond in Wading River.

• A pair of boots were reported stolen from the UGGS Australia store at Tanger Outlets Monday night. Police did not indicate the value of the boots.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.