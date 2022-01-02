Cops: Bicyclist injured in crash at Flanders Road, Route 105

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 Sunday afternoon, according to Southampton Town police.

The 49-year-old Flanders man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. An update on his condition was not available.

Southampton police were notified at 2:13 p.m. by a Suffolk County Sheriffs unit of the crash. The sheriffs were first on scene and attending to the bicylist. The Flanders Fire Department, Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance and Southampton detectives all responded as well to the scene.

Police said a 2020 Ford pickup was traveling on 105 when the bicyclist crossed into the intersection from Flanders Road and was struck. A 66-year-old Riverhead man was driving the pickup. No charges were announced. Police said the investigation is continuing.