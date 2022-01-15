Police Blotters: Shirley man arrested for DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Shirley man in Flanders on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

According to a police report, 19-year-old Kleyver Velasquez was pulled over for failing to signal as he turned right onto Flanders Road. Mr. Velasquez performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held and processed for morning arraignment. Mr. Velasquez has been charged with a DWI, failing to signal, driving without a license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

• A Flanders man was arrested for a DWI on Sunday after police stopped him for multiple traffic violations.

Josue Ortiztello, 29, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was taken to police headquarters, where he was processed and held.

Mr. Ortiztello has been charged with a DWI, moving from lane unsafely and failing to signal.

• A caller in Flanders asked police on Friday for help recovering her daughter’s bike, after a neighbor took it inside her apartment.

The neighbor gave the bike back to the reporting officer, but according to an incident report, became irate and slammed her door into the neighbor’s door, shattering the glass.

• A woman stole $200 worth of merchandise from Petco on Route 58 Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information was not available.

• A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with petit larceny following his arrest at Gotham Smoke on Route 58 last Thursday night, according to police who turned the suspect over to his parents.

• A woman stole an unspecified amount of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlets Saturday night and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

• An attempted larceny was reported at Escape Quest on West Main Street Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.