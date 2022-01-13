Police investigating crash on Flanders Road

Police closed off a portion of Flanders Road at Pleasure Drive. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

New York State Police and Southampton Town police are investigating a crash on Flanders Road that has shut down a portion of the roadway for several hours.

The road remains closed at Long Neck Boulevard and Pleasure Drive.

The crash occurred shortly before noon. Additional details were not yet available from Southampton or State police.

The Riverhead Central School District sent a robocall to parents warning of bussing delays Thursday afternoon due to “an accident within our community.”