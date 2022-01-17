Police searching for gray Jeep Cherokee in fatal hit and run

Police released an image as an example of the type of Jeep that allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Flanders. The driver fled the scene.

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Flanders Road Thursday night.

Police are seeking a gray, box style Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle would have sustained front end damage, police said.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 near Old Quogue Road. The pedestrian, David Humberto-Amaya, 33, died from his injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 631-702-2230.