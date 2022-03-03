Real Estate Transfers: March 3, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 16-22, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• WALO LLC to Peconic Land Trust Inc, 764 Hubbard Ave (600-86-1-36), (V), $11,500,000

• Crowley, T & J to 822 Church Lane LLC, 49 Cedar St (600-113-2-70), (R), $346,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Dalton, W, to Miller, Lorraine, 2003 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-139), (R), $419,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Nami, Gholamreza, 1104 Fox Hill Dr, #1104 (600-40.4-1-4), (R), $464,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Kessler, Brian, 4110 Fox Hill Dr, #4110 (600-40.4-1-27), (R), $420,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Codispoti, Timothy, Harvest Pointe, Home 41 (1000-102.1-2-15), (R), $745,000

• Cardinale, R, to Spencer, Joni, 6125 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-13-8), (R), $3,400,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Copas, J, to Fakaris, Nilos, 805 Kayleighs Ct (1000-31-4-16.11), (R), $875,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Nigro, T & L, to O’Brien, D. Bryce, 1182 Montauk Ave (1000-10-7-5), (R), $1,493,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• 116 Riverside Realty to Tello, Lester, 116 Riverside Ave (900-143-1-51), (R), $380,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lawrence, M, Trust to Overlook Associates II LLC, 446 Sixth St (1001-6-3-10), (R), $880,000

• Conklin, K, by Administrator to 237 Sixth Street LLC, 237 Sixth St (1001-7-1-3), (R), $735,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Doroski, G & M, to 622 Church LLC, 1825 Main Rd (600-48-3-3), (R), $712,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Chiotis, S, to Londono & Duenas, Laura & Jennifer, 435 Inlet Dr (1000-106-2-21), (R), $515,000

• Showalter Farms LLC to Further North Farm LLC, 18625 Main Rd & lot 1.003 (1000-108-4-1.4), (R), $1,537,500

• Herbert, M, to 13250 Main Road LLC, 13250 Route 25 (1000-114-11-8), (C), $505,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Beaulieu, J, &Kaplan, H, to Flecken, Leo, 555 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.28), (V), $515,000

• Kane, K & L, to Bhattacherjee, Arjun, 335 Village Ln (1000-25-2-4.13), (R), $2,496,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Kharal, A, to Beam, Michael, 1570 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-4-6.7), (R), $1,350,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 40B Shelter Island to Marvin Gardens Stearns Pt, 40B Stearns Point Rd (700-13-2-16.1), (R), $6,000,000

• Salsedo, D, to 2 Sleepy Hollow Rd SI, 2 Sleepy Hollow Rd (700-14-5-11), (R), $800,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Weingarth, M, & Devine, E, to Rich, Jonathan, 2710 Hyatt Rd (1000-54-1-14), (R), $660,000

• Rempe Jr, F, to Palooka 4000 LLC, 4000 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-15), (R), $625,000

• Brent, M, by Heirs to Levi, Paul, 405 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-56-2-16), (R), $815,000

• Kozan, M, to Fenoy, Kimberly, 175 Smith Dr S (1000-76-2-23), (R), $500,000

• Titus, A & K to Frankenbach, Linda, 3140 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-40), (R), $1,607,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Guida, D, to Dowd, Ian, 69 North Side Rd (600-24-3-3), (R), $463,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)