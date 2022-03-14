Police: Man charged with DWI after head-on crash that injures 5

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police arrested a 53-year-old man on aggravated DWI and weapons charges after a crash that injured five on Sunday.

According to police, Margarito Romero Quinteros, 53, of Riverhead, crossed over the double yellow line on Sound Avenue east of Twomey Avenue at about 7:50 p.m. and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.

Officials said five people in that vehicle were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation and recovered a loaded firearm, police said.

Mr. Quinteros was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, circumventing an interlock device, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also cited for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said, and will be arraigned in town Justice Court on Monday morning.