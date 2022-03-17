Real Estate Transfers: March 17, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 30- February 5, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Wetrus, R & F Trusts to Cappo, Donna, 1004 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-30), (R), $465,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Canarozzi, D, by Executor to Sabatini, Jeffrey, 1804 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-130), (R), $349,000

• Pelis, E, by Administrator to Sadowski Jr, Edward, 1688 Edwards Ave (600-39-4-4.2), (R), $573,000

• Van De Wetering, P, to Scotti, John, 10 Bluffs Dr (600-39-5-5.15), (V), $360,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Harris, Scott, 4108 Fox Hill Dr, #4108 (600-40.4-1-25), (R), $395,000

• Dunigan Jr, R & S, to Simpson, Kevoy, 171 May Dr (600-79-2-4.6), (R), $740,000

• Hansen, R & L, to Kurashvili, Bondo, 21 Penny Dr (600-97-1-11), (R), $520,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Cornwell Jr, R, & Finne to Muller, Dylan, 350 Mathews Ln (1000-84-1-21), (R), $629,000

• Stoutenburgh, P, to Sardar-Afkhami, Ahmad, 3972 Skunk Ln (1000-98-1-6), (V), $730,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• MMAC LLC to Larsen, Henry, Cleaves Point Shipyard #5G2 (1000-38.2-2-9), (C), $700,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Orilia, J & M, to Probst, Stephen, 187 Evergreen Rd (900-120-1-3), (R), $815,000

• Bourguignon, R, to Froelich, Matthew, 1049 Flanders Rd (900-145-4-4), (R), $400,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Miller, J & J, to Strickland, Samuel, 935 Calebs Way, Unit 33 (1000-40.1-1-33), (R), $450,000

• 211 Old Shipyard LLC to Route 48 Partners LLC, 211 Carpenter St (1001-4-10-11), (R), $1,050,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Haupt, S & G, to Magnussen Trust, Heidi, 1810 Main Rd (600-48-1-3.4), (R), $2,800,000

LAUREL (11948)

• 115 Masters Road LLC to Brady & Basso Brady, Bryan & Brooke, 115 Masters Rd (1000-126-9-23), (R), $679,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Wells, J, to Hernandez, Daysi, 775 Legion Ave (1000-142-2-2), (R), $500,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Clark, R, to Starace Trust, Carmela, 110 Colonial Dr (600-67-3-35), (R), $619,000

• Gutierrez, J & C, to Carias, Noe, 40 Fanning Blvd (600-84-4-12), (R), $280,000

• Danowski Jr, P, to Owens, Christopher, 604 & 608 Roanoke Ave (600-126-4-20), (R), $525,000

• Bissett Jr, J, Trust to J. Petrocelli Development, 427 & 415 Corwin & 41, 44, 22 & 29 (600-127-1-17), (CS), $1,300,000

• Tast, J, to Baratta, Nicholas, 620 Ostrander Ave (600-127-2-57.1), (R), $579,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Godigkeit Jr, W & E, to Heizer, Michael, 13 Point Ln (700-1-2-1.12), (R), $2,600,000

• Solomon, M & S, to Davey, Felix, 64 N Midway Rd (700-14-4-7.3), (R), $880,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Kosmac LP to Koster, Mackenzie, 348 West Neck Rd (900-92-2-31.1), (R), $150,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Pressler, J, & Trust to SMB Real Estate Services, 56025 Route 25 (1000-63-3-26), (C), $1,400,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Lang, D, to Pritykin, Edward, 27 1st St (600-27-2-9), (R), $350,000

• Slawski, R, to Morris, Cara, 31 Cross Rd (600-31-1-19), (R), $449,000

• Mobilio, S, to Kratz, John, 65 15th St (600-33-6-50), (V), $88,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)