Police Blotters: 16-year-old arrested for criminal mischief, Woman arrested for DWI

• Riverhead Police responded to Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River Saturday afternoon for a report of a disturbance occurring on the Little Flower campus.

The disturbance involved a 16-year-old juvenile male who lived at Little Flower and was damaging Little Flower property.

Police officers observed the juvenile male breaking numerous windows of Little Flower residential and school buildings as well as breaking the windshields of two Little Flower owned vehicles before being apprehended by officers.

Riverhead police detectives were notified and responded to assist in the investigation. The teen was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. He was transported to Riverhead police headquarters where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Amy Doucette, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI following her arrest last Tuesday night on Roanoke Avenue.

• A Riverhead man reported being defrauded out of $8,000 Sunday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Someone stole $200 from an unlocked vehicle on Industrial Boulevard in Riverhead Tuesday morning, according to police.

• James Brown, age and address not available, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday on Main Road in Riverhead.

• Southampton police arrested a Mount Sinai man in Flanders on Friday to execute a bench warrant.

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a deer along Pleasure Drive. A computer check of his license revealed the driver, 38-year-old John Florio, has an active warrant out of the Suffolk County Police Department.

Mr. Florio was arrested and taken into Suffolk police custody.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.