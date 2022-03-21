Flanders woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter following crash that caused daughter’s death

Police on scene at the crash on Flanders Road Jan. 13. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a Flanders woman with vehicular manslaughter for causing the crash that led to the death of her own daughter, court records show.

Amy Wesolowski, 34, will be arraigned on the upgraded charge, a Class C non-violent felony carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, at an arraignment March 29.

Investigators said Ms. Wesolowski was leaving her own driveway on Flanders Road under the influence of drugs when she drove directly into oncoming traffic the morning of Jan. 14. Her 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was critically injured in the crash and died three days later at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Ms. Wesolowski was initially charged with a felony count of aggravated DWI with a child in the car and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. The grand jury indictment also includes a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

At her initial arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court a prosecutor said Ms. Wesolowski told police she was on three prescriptions, including for Suboxone, Adderall and Vyvanse. Both the state police and Southampton Town police responded to investigate the crash, which shut down a portion of Flanders Road for more than four hours that afternoon. Ms. Wesolowski was allegedly unsteady on her feet and “unable to remember simple instructions,” the criminal complaint said. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and provided a blood test sample.