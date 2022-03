Bagpipers in the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

On a beautiful early spring afternoon Saturday, the East End Emerald Society held the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day, a tradition that returned to Main Road after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of Riverhead’s long history of Celtic pride and contributions to our community,” said grand marshal Dawn Thomas, in an interview last month.

See more photos below by Jeremy Garretson: