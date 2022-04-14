Real Estate Transfers: April 14, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated February 27-March 5, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Stepnoski/Osterberg to Desposito, Joseph, 88 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.7), (V), $270,000

• Turetsky, A, & Hein, D, to Menna, Jillian, 39 Hilton Ct (600-67-1-4.7), (R), $635,000

• DePaola, S, to Elder Rose Estate LLC, 97 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-10), (R), $800,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Hoverkamp, D & T, to Castell, Eduardo, 1805 Bluffs Dr S,Unit 1805 (600-11.2-1-131), (R), $550,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Imhoff, Robert, 1105 Fox Hill Dr, #1105 (600-40.4-1-5), (R), $483,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Lazio Jr, Ernest, Harvest Pointe, Home #43 (1000-102.1-2-17), (R), $747,980

• Salamone, S, to Leach, Colin, 2480 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-7-16), (R), $999,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Miller, M, to Gholson, Ronald, 100 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-59), (R), $420,000

• Fawcett, W & C, to Helen Homes Corp, 87 Priscilla Ave (900-143-1-17), (R), $345,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pirillo, P, to 19 Peters Path Development, 880 Wiggins St (1000-48-1-33), (R), $850,000

• 123 Sterling Avenue to Four Forty Five Realty LLC, 123 Sterling Ave (1001-3-5-16.6), (V), $15,500,000

• AFO Enterprise LLC to HF2 Hotel Owner LLC, 200 Main St (1001-4-10-16), (C), $2,520,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Range Life Management LLC, 4475 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-62), (V), $275,000

• Mineo, M, to Jones, Elliott, 2465 Gabriella Ct (1000-108-4-7.50), (R), $1,200,000

• Marron, T & J, to Marinos, George, 1515 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-14), (R), $752,500

• Stewart, J, to Kasson, Allison, 3495 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-16-18), (R), $635,000

• Hyland, P, to Williams, Anthony, 1055 Harvest Ln (1000-120-3-8.35), (R), $800,000

• Martilotta, E, to Kochmer, Gabriel, 780 Legion Ave (1000-142-2-13.1), (R), $765,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Grella, W, & Osborne, G, to Kramer, David, 1200 First St (1000-117-7-30), (R), $2,100,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Sea House Properties to 35350 CR 48 LLC, 35350 CR 48 (1000-69-4-2.3), (C), $910,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Coen, M, Trust to Coen, Michael, 17 Midland St (600-13-4-17), (R), $300,000

• Praetorious Jr, W, to Kratter, Jonathan, 420 Stonecrop Rd (600-45-6-56), (R), $593,500

• Culley, J & P, to Spano, Joseph, 56 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-56), (R), $449,000

• Geyer, V, to Stewart, Luann, 192 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-192), (R), $425,000

• G & Z RH Community LLC to Mankoff, David, Country Woods Village,#6 (600-82.4-2-6), (R), $532,400

• Herrera Castillo, H, to Perez, Carlos, 1106 Roanoke Ave (600-102-4-20), (R), $460,000

• D’Amato, K & T, to Ellwood, Suzanne, 17 Blackberry Commons (600-109.1-1-17), (R), $335,000

• Espana, F, to Trelles Mendez, Angel, 91 Fairway Ave (600-111-1-32), (R), $569,000

• Folk, G, to Solof, Justin, 49 Second St (600-128-6-42), (R), $490,000

• 131 Union Avenue As to HREA 131 Union Ave LLC, 131 Union Ave (600-129-2-36), (C), $525,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Case, S & G, to Seddio, Vincent, 139 A North Ferry Rd (700-7-3-45.4), (V), $410,000

• Cummings, W, & Svendby, B to Smillie Family Trust, 16 Margaret’s Dr (700-18-2-41), (R), $4,500,000

• Barcia, S & R, to Mallin Living Trust, Barry & Gail, 8 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-72.2), (V), $545,000

• Sylvester Road Associates to 34 Shelter Associates LLC, 4 & 3 Sylvester Rd (701-1-1-22), (R), $6,000,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• NOFO REO LLC to Wessell, Leonard, 50 Leon Rd (1000-51-6-3.10), (R), $650,000

• Linaris, A, to Kovoros, Mihail, 3950 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-3), (R), $799,000

• Jemcap SD 1 LLC to 46770 Route 48 LLC, 46770 CR 48 (1000-55-5-9.1), (C), $700,000

• Dickerson, T & S, to Cornell Properties East End, 300 Chestnut Rd (1000-59-3-8), (V), $75,000

• Dickerson, T & S, to Cornell Properties East End, 250 Chestnut Rd (1000-59-3-9), (R), $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pragliola, C & M, to McFarlane, Elizabeth, Lot 7 Creek Rd (600-29-2-7), (V), $5,000

• Longboat, D & L, to Hotchkiss Trust, Bruce, 103 Sunset Blvd (600-30-2-28), (R), $555,000

• Danby, G & J, Trusts to West, Ashley, 126 &102 Sound Rd (600-35-2-4), (R), $849,500

• Wiwczar, M, by Heirs to Greenbriar Trust, Lot 11, Greenbrier Rd (600-49-2-11), (V), $160,000

• Albano, M & D, to Pratt, James, 134 Josephine Dr (600-95-2-14), (R), $580,000

• Westermann, Jensen & Ro, to Wolber, Joshua, 67 Meroke Trail (600-114-1-38), (R), $469,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)