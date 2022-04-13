Police investigating gunpoint robbery of ride-share driver in Wading River

A ride-share driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three individuals in Wading River overnight Wednesday, Riverhead Town Police said.

Police had received a call about a suspicious person in the vicinity of East Woodland Drive at around 2 a.m., when they learned he was a ride-share driver who had just been robbed and had his vehicle stolen.

The man told police three people, including two with guns, assaulted him and forcefully removed him from his vehicle before fleeing the scene in the car.

Police said the first suspect was “wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt, the second suspect was dressed in all black and the third suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt.”

This investigation is ongoing and any person who may have witnessed it or has any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department detective division at 631-727-4500.